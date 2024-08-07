Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

PGNY stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Progyny by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

