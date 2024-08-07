Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prothena were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Prothena by 99.7% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,001,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prothena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,270,000 after buying an additional 452,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prothena by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after buying an additional 417,338 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $10,103,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 417,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

PRTA stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

