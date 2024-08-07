Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Shares in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Microvast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MVST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microvast by 67.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microvast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 164,702 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 53,198.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 140,444 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 844,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microvast by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,358,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 629,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Stock Up 15.2 %

MVST stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

About Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Microvast had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $81.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

