Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The RMR Group Trading Up 2.6 %

RMR stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $769.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About The RMR Group

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

