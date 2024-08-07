Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.85 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $83,243.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

