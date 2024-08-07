Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $44,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,201.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $44,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMT

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $159.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.