Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $530.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

