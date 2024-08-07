Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,735 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $275.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

