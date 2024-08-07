Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Orthofix Medical worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $654.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $188.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

