Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 2,637.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $484,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.77. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

