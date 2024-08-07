Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $192,000 Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UTI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of UTI opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.52 million, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

