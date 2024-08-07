Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $289,000 Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vimeo by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 664,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 390,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Vimeo by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 241,950 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $741.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. Vimeo’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

