Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $331,000 Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Unisys were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 300,941 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 64.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 70,469 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Stock Performance

NYSE UIS opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Insider Transactions at Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unisys news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $400,649.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,685.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

