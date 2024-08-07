Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $534,000 Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Embecta were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 12.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of EMBC opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $828.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

