Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 177.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.36% and a negative net margin of 131.95%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

