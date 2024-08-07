Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $129,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,415,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $18,628,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

