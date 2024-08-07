Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $154.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

