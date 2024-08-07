Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 16,800 ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,040 in the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $947.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

