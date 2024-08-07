Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 1,224.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in iRobot were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 522.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $271.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRBT

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.