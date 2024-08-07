Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $2,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,007 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $54.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.