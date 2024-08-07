Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,782 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Funko were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Funko by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Funko Price Performance

FNKO opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $459.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $152,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,393,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

