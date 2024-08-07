Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 54,565 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275 over the last quarter.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

