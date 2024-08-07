Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 105,175 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,175 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,712 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 186,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,786 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 911,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 189,744 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,652,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,137.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,652,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,505 shares of company stock worth $165,089. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.66. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

