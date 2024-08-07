Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,807 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 585.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in TFS Financial by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.68. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.15 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFSL. StockNews.com lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

