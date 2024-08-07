Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 392 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $37,632,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 306,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of ANF opened at $138.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

