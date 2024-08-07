Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,306 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lands’ End by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lands’ End by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 41.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $457.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.84.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

