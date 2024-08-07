Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 547 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $220,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $59,216.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock worth $5,479,947. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

