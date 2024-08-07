Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seaboard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,714,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard stock opened at $3,090.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,955.33 and a twelve month high of $3,862.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

