Public Equities L.P. Invus Sells 63,564 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 63,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $13,984.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,146,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $87,347.76.

On Friday, July 26th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $62,000.40.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GLYC stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

