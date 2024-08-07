Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $3.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Purple Innovation news, CEO Robert Demartini acquired 138,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $142,999.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,579.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Purple Innovation by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

