Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.03. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 138,834 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,999.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 663,669 shares in the company, valued at $683,579.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

