Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Haemonetics Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.5 %

HAE stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Haemonetics by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

