Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, Director John B. Bode acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

