Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Lowered by Analyst

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Everi in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EVRI stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,043 shares of company stock worth $344,022. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 30.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

