Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,891.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 705,762 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.