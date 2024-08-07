Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Reduced by Sidoti Csr

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lifetime Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 million, a PE ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.96%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

