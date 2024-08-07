Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.37. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $25.68 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $326.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $325.84 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $6,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

