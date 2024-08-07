Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of JOUT opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $59.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

