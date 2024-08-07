Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for ACCO Brands Co. Issued By Noble Financial (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

ACCO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -111.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 11.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth about $773,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 841.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 160.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 504,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

