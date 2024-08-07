Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Boston Properties, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.
BXP opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after buying an additional 480,961 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Boston Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 206.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
