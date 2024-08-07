Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Boston Properties, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after buying an additional 480,961 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Boston Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 206.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.