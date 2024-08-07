Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$179.29.

CNR opened at C$153.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.25.

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

