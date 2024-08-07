Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Issued By Zacks Research

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Clean Harbors in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $229.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $246.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,074,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,594,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

