Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Kellanova (NYSE:K) Issued By DA Davidson

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Kellanova in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $45,509,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kellanova by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 270,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

