Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Issued By Roth Capital

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $671.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $389.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.60 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.45%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

