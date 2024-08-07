Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Issued By Cormark

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Central in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.
Algoma Central Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.72. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.07 and a 52-week high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.58.
About Algoma Central
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.
