Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Issued By Cormark

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Central in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Algoma Central Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.72. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.07 and a 52-week high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

