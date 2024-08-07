Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Reduced by Analyst

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

ALK opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,543,000 after acquiring an additional 660,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,533,000 after buying an additional 155,403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 612,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

