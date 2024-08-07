Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Sunday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of AMC opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $12,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,805 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 645,541 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
