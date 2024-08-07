Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

