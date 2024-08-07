Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fidus Investment Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 2.6 %

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $607.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.