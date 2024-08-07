Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

NYSE:FMC opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $18,815,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

